Blackwater Founder Met With Putin Confidante, Washington Post Reports

The founder of the private security firm Blackwater was allegedly involved in a secret meeting with a confidante to Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to reports from the Washington Post, the purpose of the meeting was to set up a back channel line of communication between Moscow and then President-elect Donald Trump. The meeting between Erik Prince and the Russian emissary reportedly took place days before President Trump's inauguration.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jay Price, WUNC military reporter, about Blackwater’s history in North Carolina.