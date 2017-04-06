Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Blackwater Founder Met With Putin Confidante, Washington Post Reports

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Erik Prince, Founder and CEO of Blackwater Worldwide is seen during a tour of Blackwater's campus in Moyock, N.C., Monday, July 21, 2008.

The founder of the private security firm Blackwater was allegedly involved in a secret meeting with a confidante to Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to reports from the Washington Post, the purpose of the meeting was to set up a back channel line of communication between Moscow and then President-elect Donald Trump. The meeting between Erik Prince and the Russian emissary reportedly took place days before President Trump's inauguration.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jay Price, WUNC military reporter, about Blackwater’s history in North Carolina.

