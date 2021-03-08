-
The founder of the private security firm Blackwater was allegedly involved in a secret meeting with a confidante to Russian President Vladimir…
-
The founder of the private security firm Blackwater was allegedly involved in a secret meeting with a confidante to Russian President Vladimir…
-
A U.S. congressman from North Carolina has reintroduced a bill to clarify how American laws apply to overseas contractors. Democratic Congressman David…
-
During the early years of the Iraq War, the North Carolina security firm Blackwater received billions of dollars from government contracts with the State…
-
During the early years of the Iraq War, the North Carolina security firm Blackwater received billions of dollars from government contracts with the State…