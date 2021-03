Doris Jenkins has led customers in roller skating fun and games for over 50 years from her rink on Topsail Island, NC.

She is the locally famous subject of a new documentary premiering at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 7 as part of this year's Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.

Host Frank Stasio talks with filmmaker and director Nicole Triche about the film, and its septuagenarian subject.