US Residents Distrustful Of US Government Statistics

During his campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly voiced distrust of the national unemployment numbers, calling them “totally fiction" and a “hoax.” He's not alone in his skepticism. A new survey by British polling company YouGov shows many Americans are distrustful of statistics released by the U.S. government and the degree of trust varies along party lines.

Mona Chalabi, Guardian US data editor, breaks down the many reasons why Americans don’t trust the numbers, and explains how people can become more data literate. Chalabi spoke at North Carolina State University on March 27.

