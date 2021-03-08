-
North Carolina lawmakers start a new legislative session this week at a time when partisanship and bitterness nationwide have reached a peak.After rioters…
North Carolina's newly redrawn congressional map has convinced at least one Republican incumbent not to run for reelection next year. U.S. Rep. George…
North Carolina will soon have new legislative maps. The previous maps were tossed out after a three-judge panel unanimously declared them unconstitutional…
A conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal courts have no role to play in deciding partisan gerrymandering cases.The justices…
In the past few months, the courts have found fault with North Carolina’s state and congressional maps. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a lower…
It's being called a political crisis: Partisanship is the worst it's been in decades. Now, a few North Carolina legislators think they might have a…
Since at least the 1990s, partisan politics haven’t had a place in most school board races in North Carolina. Historically, just a small minority of…