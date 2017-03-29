The Role Of Music In Commemorating Historical Trauma

Musical performances aim to engage audiences and evoke emotions. But how does the message of art change when it is commemorating specific historical incidences of trauma and suffering? The conference “Performing Commemoration: Musical Reenactment and the Politics of Trauma” will examine how art channels memory, re-enactment and commemoration, and how audiences should interpret specific works.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stefan Litwin, composer and one of the organizers of the conference, about the musical politics of trauma. The conference takes place at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2.