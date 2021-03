Whether the result of uninformed reporting or newsrooms lacking in diversity, the media’s depiction of Muslims can be simplistic and inaccurate.

It sometimes presents Muslims as violent, extreme, and monolithic, creating a culture of fear and blame that victimizes them.

Host Frank Stasio talks with journalists Mehdi Hasan, Nermeen Shaikh, and Abigail Hauslohner about the way the media reports on Muslims and Islam, and the consequences of that coverage.