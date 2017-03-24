Podcast Exposes The Secrets And Scandals Of Art History

Is the Mona Lisa hanging on the wall in the Louvre a fake? Why have some people been driven to insanity after being in the presence of art?

In a new podcast called “ArtCurious,” Jennifer Dasal, creator of the podcast and associate curator of contemporary art at the North Carolina Museum of Art, unravels some of the mysteries surrounding the art world.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dasal about the scandals, conspiracy theories, and other nefarious stories woven into art history.