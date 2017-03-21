How Biracial Identity Affects Behavior

Sarah Gaither is interested in how growing up with multiple racial identities shapes one’s social perceptions and behaviors. Gaither is an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke University, and her work explores how racial and gender diversity can facilitate positive relationships within different social circles.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Gaither about her research and her upbringing. Gaither participates in a panel alongside other multiracial professors in the Triangle on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Duke University.