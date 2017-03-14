New Mystery Novel Wades Through Hog Farming Underbelly

When E.C. “Redge” Hanes was looking for a backdrop for his latest novel, he decided to draw from his own experience. He once raised hogs on a farm with his brother, and he also participated in an environmental study commission looking into the impact of hog farming on North Carolina’s ecology.

Hanes’ new book “Justice By Another Name” (Rane Coat Press/2017) is a tale of love and revenge set in fictional Hogg County, North Carolina.



Host Frank Stasio speaks with Hanes about the book and how his background in lobbying fueled his interest in power and what people do to hold onto it.