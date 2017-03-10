Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

This Week At The Legislature: Judicial Appointments And 'Raise The Age'

Jeff Tiberii
WUNC

State lawmakers have advanced a measure that would remove some judicial appointment powers from Gov. Roy Cooper.

They also continued touting a bill that would change opiate prescription guidelines and proposed, yet again, to send 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds who are alleged to have committed nonviolent crimes to juvenile courts instead of being tried as adults.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about this week’s activity at the legislature.

Juvenile Crime Judicial System
