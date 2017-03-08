Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Triangle Actors Perform Documentary Play ‘Seven’ On International Women’s Day

“Seven” is a documentary-style stage production that tells the stories of seven women who have made positive change in their countries.

The show features the true stories ranging from a woman in Pakistan who champions education for girls in disadvantaged areas to a woman in Russia who created the first domestic violence hotline in her country.

A new North Carolina production company, Sotto Voce Theatre, is presenting a staged reading of the show to coincide with International Women’s Day. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with two of the show’s actors, Sharon Eisner and Julya Mirro, and the production’s director, Sean Wellington.

“Seven” will be on stage tonight at Five Oaks Clubhouse in Durham. It will also be performed March 31 through April 2 at Living Arts Collective in Durham and April 4-6 at Sonorous Road Productions in Raleigh. 

 

Sotto Voce TheatreInternational Women's DaySharon EisnerJulya Mirro
