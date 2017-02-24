New Dance Piece Highlights How Black Girls Play

A new dance piece by choreographer and educator Camille A. Brown digs into the nuanced way black girls play and communicate. “Black Girl: Linguistic Play” documents the historical roots of street games like double-dutch, stepping, and tap. It also examines how they’ve been used to connect and communicate for centuries.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Camille A. Brown about how her new piece is helping African-American women connect with their own childhood. They also discuss the challenges that arise when the legacy of these games, gestures, and dances are lost. “Black Girl: Linguistic Play” is on stage February 25 at 8 p.m. at North Carolina State University’s Stewart Theatre.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0pOxTuW6kw

