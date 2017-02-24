Bringing The World Home To You

New Dance Piece Highlights How Black Girls Play

Two dancers Fana Fraser and Beatrice Capote strike a youthful pose in a photo for the dance piece 'Black Girl: Linguistic Play' choreographed by Camille A. Brown.
Christopher Duggan
/
Courtesy Camille A. Brown
Dancers Fana Fraser and Beatrice Capote channel youthful energy in the dance piece 'Black Girl: Linguistic Play' choreographed by Camille A. Brown.

A new dance piece by choreographer and educator Camille A. Brown digs into the nuanced way black girls play and communicate. “Black Girl: Linguistic Play” documents the historical roots of street games like double-dutch, stepping, and tap. It also examines how they’ve been used to connect and communicate for centuries. 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Camille A. Brown about how her new piece is helping African-American women connect with their own childhood. They also discuss the challenges that arise when the legacy of these games, gestures, and dances are lost. “Black Girl: Linguistic Play” is on stage February 25 at 8 p.m. at North Carolina State University’s Stewart Theatre.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0pOxTuW6kw

Camille A. BrownDanceNorth Carolina State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
