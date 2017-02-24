Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Lowland Hum Goes Back To Basics

Eric Kelley
Daniel and Lauren Goans are the married folk duo "Lowland Hum." Their third full-length album "Thin" tells stories of their life on the road and also explores what it feels like to slow down and return home.

Daniel and Lauren Goans have had a busy five years. They got married, formed the band “Lowland Hum,” and recorded three full-length albums and an EP.

They have been on the road more often than they have been home, and those experiences laid the foundation for their new album “Thin.” In it they reflect on their time on the road and what it feels like to finally slow down again. Host Frank Stasio talks with Lowland Hum, and the folk duo performs live in studio—Daniel on guitar and vocals, and Lauren on keyboard, snare and vocals. The two will perform at The Grey Eagle in Asheville this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Here's the story behind their album "Thin":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze9lZK8RA3A

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLowland HumFolk MusicDuoSOT Live MusicDaniel GoansLauren Goans
