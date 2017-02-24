Lowland Hum Goes Back To Basics

Daniel and Lauren Goans have had a busy five years. They got married, formed the band “Lowland Hum,” and recorded three full-length albums and an EP.

They have been on the road more often than they have been home, and those experiences laid the foundation for their new album “Thin.” In it they reflect on their time on the road and what it feels like to finally slow down again. Host Frank Stasio talks with Lowland Hum, and the folk duo performs live in studio—Daniel on guitar and vocals, and Lauren on keyboard, snare and vocals. The two will perform at The Grey Eagle in Asheville this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Here's the story behind their album "Thin":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ze9lZK8RA3A