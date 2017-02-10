Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Sam Fuller Broke The Mold For Hollywood War Films

Courtesy Marsha Gordon

Starting in the 1950s, filmmaker Sam Fuller produced war films that gave his characters room to question the design of war and their role in it. He also raised conversations about equality of men on and off the battlefield. North Carolina State University film professor Marsha Gordon authored a new book on Fuller's work called, "Film is like a Battleground" (Oxford University Press/2017) that explores his legacy of genre shifting war films.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Gordon ahead of a screening of Sam Fuller's film "The Steel Helmet" at NC State's Hunt Library on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

 

