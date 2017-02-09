Comedian Myq Kaplan Isn’t ‘Kidding’ Around

For more than a decade, comedian Myq Kaplan has concocted witty quips about time travel and veganism. He has appeared on programs like “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Last Comic Standing,” and his own special, “Myq Kaplan: Small, Dork and Handsome.”

In his new comedy album “No Kidding,” Kaplan shifts from one-liners to a more long-form comedic approach, all the while mining the theme that he does not want to have children.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kaplan about his roots in comedy and why veganism is a good conversation starter. Kaplan performs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday , Feb. 17 at the Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro, at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Southern in Asheville and at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 19 at Motorco in Durham. ​