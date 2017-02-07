Hari Kondabolu Stands Up For Political Comedy

Comedian Hari Kondabolu has performed on the Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His work explores his experience being raised in Queens, New York by Indian parents. And though his parents have provided him with plenty of comedic gems, Kondabolu does not use Indian accents in his stand-up.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Kondabolu about his new documentary on the Simpson’s character “Apu”, his comedy album “Mainstream American Comic,” and about getting political onstage. Kondabolu performs on Feb. 18 in Asheville at the Diana Wortham Theatre.