The State of Things

Bending Time And Gender Through ‘Orlando’

An image of actor Emily Anderson in 'Orlando'
Alex Maness
/
Emily Anderson plays Orlando in The Delta Boys Theater Company production

In 1928, writer Virginia Woolf portrayed the story of an Elizabethan nobleman in her novel “Orlando: A Biography.” The story follows Orlando as he becomes a woman and travels through time. Orlando’s journey takes on a 21st-century spin in the stage adaptation by Sarah Ruhl. Durham-based theater group The Delta Boys have brought Ruhl’s adaptation to Manbites Dog Theater.

Host Frank Stasio talks with actors Emily Anderson, Skylar Gudasz, Rajeev Rajendran, Caitlin Wells and Dale Wolf about the production and bringing Woolf’s words to the stage. “Orlando” runs through Sunday, January 28 at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham.

 

Virginia Woolf Manbites Dog Theatre Orlando
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
