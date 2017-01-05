Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Periodic Tables Event Brings The Lab To Light

Entomologist by training, Holly Menninger has spent much of her life bridging the gap between the science happening in labs across the country, and the general public. As a high school student she was responsible for explaining the Ice Age to visitors at a local museum.

In her current role as the Director of Public Science for the College of Sciences at NC State, she helps scientists turn their work into compelling stories and also contributes to citizen science projects, where the public can submit data and even analyze results.

Menninger speaks with host Frank Stasio about her upcoming talk at the Periodic Tables science cafe on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. 

 

