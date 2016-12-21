HB2 Repeal In Question: General Assembly Meets Again



Lawmakers are back in Raleigh for yet another special session — ​the fifth of the year.

This time they reconvened to consider repeal of the controversial House Bill 2, commonly called “the bathroom bill.” The Charlotte City Council voted to repeal its non-discrimination ordinance on the condition that the legislature repeal HB2. Now it appears the House may not have the votes needed for a repeal. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii.



