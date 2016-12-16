With New Album, Balsam Range Finds Magic In The Mountains

Balsam Range's new album, "Mountain Voodoo," has taken the band to the top of the bluegrass charts with its mix of bluegrass, gospel, and honky-tonk.

Band members Buddy Melton, Tim Surrett, Darren Nicholson, Caleb Smith, and Marc Pruett chat with Frank Stasio about hosting "A Bluegrass Kinda Christmas," and Raleigh's evolution as a haven for bluegrass musicians of all stripes.

Balsam Range plays at the Hilton Raleigh North/Midtown for "A Bluegrass Kinda Christmas" on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 17 at 9:15 p.m. Tickets and more information here.