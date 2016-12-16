Bringing The World Home To You

With New Album, Balsam Range Finds Magic In The Mountains

BalsamRange_ByDavidSimchock-20160906.jpg
David Simchock
/

Balsam Range's new album, "Mountain Voodoo," has taken the band to the top of the bluegrass charts with its mix of bluegrass, gospel, and honky-tonk.

Band members Buddy Melton, Tim Surrett, Darren Nicholson, Caleb Smith, and Marc Pruett chat with Frank Stasio about hosting "A Bluegrass Kinda Christmas," and Raleigh's evolution as a haven for bluegrass musicians of all stripes.

Balsam Range plays at the Hilton Raleigh North/Midtown for "A Bluegrass Kinda Christmas" on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 17 at 9:15 p.m. Tickets and more information here

