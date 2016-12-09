Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Good Ol’ Girls, But Older And Wiser

Tom Rankin
Jill McCorkle, Marshall Chapman, Matraca Berg and Lee Smith have been collaborating since 2010. The four designed the musical "Good Ol' Girls," and continue to bring singing and storytelling together on stage.

Beloved North Carolina authors Lee Smith and Jill McCorkle first partnered up with Nashville-based musicians Matraca Berg and Marshall Chapman to help design the musical “Good Ol’ Girls,” which debuted in 2010. 

Their partnership continued with songwriting and storytelling events inspired by shows “in the round” at Nashville’s Bluebird Café where writers and performers take turns playing and telling stories. The continuing collaboration brings together work that explores the diverse experiences of southern womanhood.

The four take the stage together again this Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. for a fundraising event to raise money to help restore the Burwell School, a historic site in Hillsborough, NC. The show is followed by an after-party at Hot Tin Roof in Hillsborough. Host Frank Stasio talks with Smith, McCorkle and Chapman about how their collaboration has evolved, and the three share excerpts of their work. 

