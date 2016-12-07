Bringing The World Home To You

New Questions About UNC Basketball Aide's Involvement In Bogus Class Scandal

An image of UNC's Old Well
yeungb
/
Wikipedia Creative Commons

The News & Observer may have uncovered a new figure in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill academic scandal. News & Observer investigative reporter Dan Kane, who has been digging into the story for more than five years, says new questions have emerged about whether an academic aide with UNC basketball may have been involved.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kane about the latest. Jonathan Jones, director of the Sunshine Center of the North Carolina Open Government Coalition, talks about the changing relationship between universities and media, and the use of FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

