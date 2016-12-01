The Real Mayberry: Mount Airy, NC
Many know Mayberry as the idyllic town that was home to the fictional Andy Griffith show.
A new film highlights the characters of the true Mayberry: Mount Airy, North Carolina. Filmmaker Bill Hayes, a Mount Airy native, captured the characters and places that make Mount Airy a representation of “Hometown USA.”
Despite economic struggles caused by the decline of textile manufacturing, The Real Mayberry continues to thrive and retain its unique character.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtHI5MbaLbU
Host Frank Stasio talks with Hayes, founder of Figure 8 Films, about the ways Mount Airy’s evolution mirrors that of many other small towns across the country. The Real Mayberry screens Saturday at the historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy and is available online at http://therealmayberry.com.