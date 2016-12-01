Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Real Mayberry: Mount Airy, NC

Many know Mayberry as the idyllic town that was home to the fictional Andy Griffith show.

A new film highlights the characters of the true Mayberry: Mount Airy, North Carolina. Filmmaker Bill Hayes, a Mount Airy native, captured the characters and places that make Mount Airy a representation of “Hometown USA.” 

Despite economic struggles caused by the decline of textile manufacturing, The Real Mayberry continues to thrive and retain its unique character.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtHI5MbaLbU

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hayes, founder of Figure 8 Films, about the ways Mount Airy’s evolution mirrors that of many other small towns across the country. The Real Mayberry screens Saturday at the historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy and is available online at http://therealmayberry.com.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
