Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Josh Gondelman On Twitter Comedy, Standup And ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'

Photo of comedian Josh Gondelman
Yvette Albinowski
/
Josh Gondelman writes comedy for both his day and night jobs. He's a full-time comedy writer for HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and performs his own standup four or five nights a week.

Comedian Josh Gondelman has earned the nickname the “nicest man in comedy,” for his inherently decent and astute comedic style. But many in that world may also consider him to be one of the luckiest men in the business because comedy writing is part of both his day and night jobs. Gondelman is a writer for the Emmy-Award winning HBO show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” co-authored the book “You Blew It,” and co-created the famous Twitter account “Seinfeld Today.”

In addition to all of this, he gets on stage to do his own standup four or five nights a week. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gondelman in advance of his North Carolina appearances, including a show at DSI Comedy Theater in Chapel Hill Friday at 8:30 p.m. and one at The Mill Room in Asheville Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

Here he is performing on Conan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfCyDmsBpcA

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJosh GondelmanLast Week Tonight With John OliverYou Blew ItStandupDSI Comedy TheaterThe Mill Room
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio