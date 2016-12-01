Josh Gondelman On Twitter Comedy, Standup And ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'

Comedian Josh Gondelman has earned the nickname the “nicest man in comedy,” for his inherently decent and astute comedic style. But many in that world may also consider him to be one of the luckiest men in the business because comedy writing is part of both his day and night jobs. Gondelman is a writer for the Emmy-Award winning HBO show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” co-authored the book “You Blew It,” and co-created the famous Twitter account “Seinfeld Today.”

In addition to all of this, he gets on stage to do his own standup four or five nights a week. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gondelman in advance of his North Carolina appearances, including a show at DSI Comedy Theater in Chapel Hill Friday at 8:30 p.m. and one at The Mill Room in Asheville Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

Here he is performing on Conan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfCyDmsBpcA