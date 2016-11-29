Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Paula Poundstone: A Comedian's Take On Politics And Pop Culture

More than 30 years ago, comedian Paula Poundstone hopped on a Greyhound bus and traveled the country performing in small comedy clubs.  Over the years, Poundstone rose up through the ranks of comedy and eventually earned her own HBO special.

In 1992, she became the first woman to host the White House Correspondents Dinner. Today, she is heard regularly as a panelist on the NPR program "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" Poundstone's commentary on politics and pop culture has been a driving force throughout her career.  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Poundstone about her comedic roots in Boston and the intersection of humor and politics in the wake of the presidential election. Poundstone performs at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec 1 at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh. ​

 

