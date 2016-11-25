Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Rissi Palmer Stakes Her Claim In Country Music

1 of 2
Singer-songwriter Rissi Palmer
Rissi Palmer
2 of 2
Rissi Palmer performs at American Roots Fest.
Rissi Palmer

Note: This is a Rebroadcast. This program originally aired July 15, 2016.

Singer-songwriter Rissi Palmer exploded onto the country music scene in 2007 with a self-titled album. She sang alongside Taylor Swift and Lady Antebellum, and her single "Country Girl" was the first song by an African-American woman artist to make the country Billboard charts in almost two decades.

After some disagreements with her label, Palmer spent some time out of the spotlight working on other creative projects and starting a family. She released the EP "The Back Porch Sessions" last year and is working on another record now called "Revival."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rissi Palmer about her journey to claim space as a black woman in country music. Palmer and acoustic guitarist Charles Newkirk perform live in studio. 

Tags

The State of ThingsCountry MusicSinger/SongwriterMusicThe Back Porch SessionsRissi PalmerCharles NewkirkDurham Central ParkDorothea Dix ParkThe State of ThingsSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories