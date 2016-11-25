Rissi Palmer Stakes Her Claim In Country Music

Note: This is a Rebroadcast. This program originally aired July 15, 2016.

Singer-songwriter Rissi Palmer exploded onto the country music scene in 2007 with a self-titled album. She sang alongside Taylor Swift and Lady Antebellum, and her single "Country Girl" was the first song by an African-American woman artist to make the country Billboard charts in almost two decades.

After some disagreements with her label, Palmer spent some time out of the spotlight working on other creative projects and starting a family. She released the EP "The Back Porch Sessions" last year and is working on another record now called "Revival."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rissi Palmer about her journey to claim space as a black woman in country music. Palmer and acoustic guitarist Charles Newkirk perform live in studio.