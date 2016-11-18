Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Luray Melds Banjo, Mbira And Ambient Sounds

1 of 2
Luray is an indie-folk band led by singer/songwriter Shannon Carey . Their music combines traditional bluegrass with ambient and experimental sounds.
Courtesy of Luray
2 of 2
Shannon Carey (center) transitioned from a career in social work to start the band Luray. They perform at Schoolkids Records in Raleigh tonight at 8 p.m.
Courtesy of Luray

Shannon Carey grew up playing guitar in a musical family. She wrote her own songs in high school, but then started a career as a social worker and put her passion for music to the side. Years later she witnessed both of her younger brothers pursuing their musical dreams, one alongside the now-famous Bon Iver, and decided to pursue her own musical career.

Since 2013, Carey has written and performed under the band name Luray. They have released one album and one EP with a second album scheduled for release next year. Host Frank Stasio talks with the members of Luray and they perform live in studio. The band is Shannon Carey on banjo and vocals; Scott Burton on guitar; and CJ Wolfe on drums and mbira. Luray performs at Schoolkids Records in Raleigh tonight at 8 p.m.​

Here's Luray performing the song "Mountain": https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=GkcTMiwjvTs

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Live MusicLurayCJ WolfeScott BurtonSchoolkids RecordsBon IverIndie folkShannon Carey
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio