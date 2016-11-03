‘Lady Parts Justice League’ Descends On NC With Comic Catharsis
Hundreds of thousands of American women terminate pregnancies each year. But in the past decade, state governments around the country have enacted a series of laws that reproductive justice advocates argue impede women's access to safe, legal abortion.
The Lady Parts Justice League (LPJL) is a group of successful comics who use stand-up, sketch, and multimedia comedy to start conversations about reproductive justice. The League performs its show, “You Should Smile More and Other Manspirational Observations” at The Cat's Cradle in Carrboro tonight at 8 p.m.
Host Frank Stasio previews the performance with LizzWinstead, creator of LPJL and co-founder of The Daily Show, and standup-comic Joyelle Johnson.
Here's one of their spoof videos made about Louisiana:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vbqR2969d8