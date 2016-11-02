Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NOVA Unearths Hidden Gems Of North Carolina

Image of multicolor gems. A new PBS NOVA series explores gems and precious stones, some found right in North Carolina.
PBS NOVA
A new PBS NOVA series explores gems and precious stones, some mined right in North Carolina.

Hiddenite, North Carolina, is a tiny community with a big secret. Emeralds, some of the largest in the world, along with sapphires, and other precious stones lay hidden under the earth at this site in Alexander County. A new series of the popular PBS show NOVA, titled “Treasures of the Earth,” takes a deeper look at the science behind this local phenomenon.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with the senior executive producer of NOVA, Paula Apsell, about the new series and about the ripple effect of producing science reporting that both entertains and informs. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZFyx6kK1KM

Tags

The State of ThingsSciencegemsNOVAPBSPaula ApsellHiddeniteNorth Carolina
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
