NOVA Unearths Hidden Gems Of North Carolina

Hiddenite, North Carolina, is a tiny community with a big secret. Emeralds, some of the largest in the world, along with sapphires, and other precious stones lay hidden under the earth at this site in Alexander County. A new series of the popular PBS show NOVA, titled “Treasures of the Earth,” takes a deeper look at the science behind this local phenomenon.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with the senior executive producer of NOVA, Paula Apsell, about the new series and about the ripple effect of producing science reporting that both entertains and informs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZFyx6kK1KM