Veteran Treatment Courts Help Vets Stay On Their Feet

More than 300 veteran treatment courts exist around the country to help former service members who have been charged with low-level crimes. The courts put veterans in counseling and rehabilitation programs for issues like post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse.

The number of veteran treatment courts has grown in the last decade, and proponents argue that the system better serves veterans while also cutting court, jail and prison costs. However, in states like North Carolina, only three courts exist to treat a large veteran population.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the rise of veteran treatment courts with Jay Price, WUNC military reporter.