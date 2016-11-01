Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Resisting Arrest Poems To Stretch The Sky'

Cover Image from ‘Resisting Arrest Poems To Stretch The Sky,’ a new anthology of poetry about police aggression against people of color.
Jacar Press
/

Does a smile help defend against potential police aggression? What is a mother’s role in protecting her child from a dangerous situation? A new collection of poems, “Resisting Arrest Poems to Stretch the Sky” (Jacar Press/2016), explores these questions through the work of more than 70 writers.
 

The poems address the many ways people of color experience police interactions and questions what role artists have in speaking out about rising tension in their communities. Host Frank Stasio talks with the collection’s editor and contributing poet, Tony Medina, along with North Carolina poets Jaki Shelton Green and Metta Sáma. Poets will be reading from the book at Burning Coal Theatre Company in Raleigh on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. More event information is available here

 
 

