Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Secret World Of Microbes

1 of 4
Timelapse of host Frank Stasio's right underarm microbes grown at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences' Genomics and Microbiology Research Lab.
Courtesy Julie Horvath
2 of 4
Cultured microbes from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences' resident two-toed sloth.
Courtesy North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences/M. Zeher
3 of 4
Visitors at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences stroll through a light room representing the vastness of the body’s microscopic universe. ";
Courtesy American Museum of Natural History/R. Mickens
4 of 4
A magnified model of human skin cells shows how foot microbes battle to protect the foot against unhealthy intruders.
Courtesy American Museum of Natural History//R. Mickens

They live in every nook and cranny of your body, from your belly button to your armpits. A new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences explores the secret world of human microbes. Host Frank Stasio speaks with biologists Julie Horvath and Rob Dunn about the implications of microbial diversity for human health, and about Frank’s own armpit ecosystem.
 

Stasio swabbed his armpits live on Facebook, at the museum's Genomics and Microbiology Research Lab. Horvath then cultured his armpit microbes in the lab to create colonies showcasing microbial variety . Horvath says human armpit microbes are less diverse than primates, pointing to differences in both evolution and daily activities. Stasio's armpit plates are on display at the exhibit, along with plates from other local personalities. That exhibit runs until March 12, 2017. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LklG1zdkpEM&feature=youtu.be

Tags

The State of ThingsmicrobesFrank StasioarmpitsJulie HorvathRob DunnNorth Carolina Museum of Natural SciencesmicrobiomeHealthThe State of ThingsScience
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio