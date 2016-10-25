Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Black On Black

Artists of color share their thoughts on race and identity in a new exhibit at Raleigh’s Visual Art Exchange called “Black on Black.” A range of community programming expands the artist’s ideas beyond the gallery walls with educational events about music, film, justice, dance and preserving family history. Host Frank Stasio speaks with curators Linda Dallas and Mike Williams, archivist Chaitra Powell, and visual artists Saba Taj and William Paul Thomas about the conversations started by "Black on Black." The exhibit is on view through November 4th.

