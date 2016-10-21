Kooley High Continues To Keep Rap In Raleigh

The Raleigh-based hip-hop group Kooley High started nearly a decade ago after its members had spent years trading rhymes with each other on campus at North Carolina State University. In 2004, some of Kooley High's members started a hip-hop club on campus called "H2O" and helped spark a grassroots rap scene in the city.

The collective eventually decided to create Kooley High and started working with local producer 9th Wonder. Throughout the years, most members of Kooley High either moved to New York City or left the group to pursue a solo career. But despite changes in lineup or location, Kooley High has maintained pride in its Raleigh rap roots.

Host Frank Stasio talks with members of the group Tab-One, Charlie Smarts, Foolery, DJ Ill Digitz and Sinopsis about the group's origins and working with 9th Wonder. The group also performs live in the studio. Kooley High plays at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on the Kitchen Craft Waterfall Stage at the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh.