Movies on the Radio: Political Movies
Whether it is a scathing satire or a chilling suspense film, plotlines about politics and the political process make for great drama. For this month’s edition of Movies on the Radio, listeners draw parallels between their favorite political movies and the current election season.
Host Frank Stasio talks with experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about political movies and what they reveal about American society and government. Two upcoming events of note: "So This is Paris" Screening at the North Carolina Museum of Art and Home Movie Day 2016.
These are some of the films mentioned in today's show:
Dr. Strangelove
Wag the Dog
The Manchurian Candidate
The Candidate
Citizen Ruth
The Distinguished Gentleman:
A Face in the Crowd
Dave
The Battle of Algiers
O’Brother Where Art Thou
All the President’s Men.
