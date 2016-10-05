Bringing The World Home To You

Movies on the Radio: Political Movies

Movies on the Radio
Keith Weston
/
WUNC

Whether it is a scathing satire or a chilling suspense film, plotlines about politics and the political process make for great drama. For this month’s edition of Movies on the Radio, listeners draw parallels between their favorite political movies and the current election season.

Host Frank Stasio talks with experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about political movies and what they reveal about American society and government.  Two upcoming events of note: "So This is Paris" Screening at the North Carolina Museum of Art​  and Home Movie Day 2016

These are some of the films mentioned in today's show:

Dr. Strangelove

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuP6KbIsNK4

Wag the Dog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-FXkj-r9Mc

The Manchurian Candidate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RAUm6l_t6k

The Candidate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myEpap3TxVs

Citizen Ruth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOpvoWxjz90

The Distinguished Gentleman: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7fBwc803CI

A Face in the Crowd

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_u3pxWNLxc

Dave

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOgf3IaWlgU

The Battle of Algiers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToFw7zqJ_sc

O’Brother Where Art Thou

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8AgOozM8KQ

All the President’s Men.

​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QodGxD19_as

The State of ThingsMovies On The Radiopolitical moviesLaura BoyesMarsha Gordon
Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
