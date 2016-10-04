Bringing The World Home To You

Gabriel García Márquez’s Private Librarian On His Life And Legacy

Colombian Nobel Literature laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez greets fans and reporters outside his home on his 87th birthday in Mexico City. Garcia Marquez died in 2014.

Gabriel García Márquez was a Colombian writer and journalist best known for popularizing the form of magical realism. His work blends the fantastical with the real and political, and there is no better example of this than his seminal novel “100 Years Of Solitude” (Harper And Row/ 1970). The book is considered by many to be the most influential piece of Spanish fiction since “Don Quixote.”

The life and influence of García Márquez are documented in the film “Gabo: The Creation of Gabriel García Márquez” that screened as part of the NC Latin American Film Festival. Host Frank Stasio talks with his private librarian Ivan Granados about his relationship with the famous writer. The NC Latin American Film Festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 9,

Here's the trailer: 

