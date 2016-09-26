Turning Classical Music Into Politics: Meet Stefan Litwin

Note: This program is a rebroadcast from February 8, 2016.

For Stefan Litwin, playing the piano is personal. Litwin was born in Mexico City in 1960 after his parents fled from the Nazis in Europe years earlier.

He grew up speaking three languages but always felt like an outsider. He went on to study piano in Switzerland and the United States, all the while channeling his family's experience in the Holocaust through composing music.

He now performs regularly in Germany, and is a George Kennedy Distinguished Professor of Music at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Litwin about his upbringing in Mexico, his compositions and why he chose to pursue German citizenship.