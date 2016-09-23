UNC's Blind Side: A News And Observer Investigation

The academic and athletic scandal at the University of North Carolina dominated headlines for years.

Allegations of paper classes and inappropriate assistance to student-athletes prompted internal and external investigations. And newly released correspondence shows what was going on behind-the-scenes in the midst of revelations about academic fraud.

News and Observer investigative reporter Dan Kane takes a look back at the events and the administration's response in a series called Carolina's Blind Side. Host Frank Stasio talks with Kane about the allegations, response and what lessons were learned from the events.

Note: This photo is part of a collaboration with students and faculty at the School of Media and Journalism at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.