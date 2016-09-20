Colson Whitehead Reimagines 'The Underground Railroad'

In the 19th century, American slaves escaped to freedom using a network of secret routes and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad.

In his new novel, "The Underground Railroad" (Doubleday/2016), Colson Whitehead creates a literal network of underground tracks and trains for an enslaved woman to escape life on a Georgia plantation.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Whitehead about his depiction of the Underground Railroad and organizing America's history of racism into a storyline. Whitehead reads at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Durham Armory. The event is sponsored by the Regulator Bookshop in Durham.