The State of Things

Experiencing King at NC State

Roger Winstead
Nine months before he delivered his acclaimed “I have a dream” speech from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a version of that speech to a crowd packed into a gym at Booker T. Washington High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The Rocky Mount speech was recorded on a reel-to-reel tape that has since been carefully restored. NC State Professor Jason Miller led the effort to preserve the speech and this weekend he is leading an effort to help the public gain new understanding of Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration at NC State called “Experiencing King.” Among the events is a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winner and MLK biographer David Garrow. Guest host Phoebe Judge speaks with Miller and Garrow about Martin Luther King Jr. the person as well as the rhythm and rhetoric behind his famous "I Have A Dream" speech.

Katy Barron
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
