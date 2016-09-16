Experiencing King at NC State

Nine months before he delivered his acclaimed “I have a dream” speech from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a version of that speech to a crowd packed into a gym at Booker T. Washington High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The Rocky Mount speech was recorded on a reel-to-reel tape that has since been carefully restored. NC State Professor Jason Miller led the effort to preserve the speech and this weekend he is leading an effort to help the public gain new understanding of Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration at NC State called “Experiencing King.” Among the events is a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winner and MLK biographer David Garrow. Guest host Phoebe Judge speaks with Miller and Garrow about Martin Luther King Jr. the person as well as the rhythm and rhetoric behind his famous "I Have A Dream" speech.