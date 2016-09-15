Ron Rash Explores Remorse And Redemption In 'The Risen'
For 20 years, Ron Rash has been haunted by the murder of a young woman that took place near his home. Nobody was ever charged in the case.
But over the years, Rash began to think about the two male college students who reportedly last saw her alive. This became the spark for his latest novel "The Risen" (Ecco/2016). The book tells the story of two brothers in Sylva, N.C. whose lives changed after they befriended a free-spirited young woman in the summer of 1969.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Ron Rash about his latest novel and why he does not consider himself a regional author. Rash reads at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 20 at Park Road Books in Charlotte and at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 at Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville.