Ask The Ethicist

What should you do if you know a friend is cheating on their spouse? Should you tell a friend who applied to your firm the real, but confidential, reason she did not get hired?

Finding solutions to the ethical dilemmas of everyday life are the work of New York Times ethicist, Kwame Anthony Appiah. Appiah is a professor of philosophy and law at NYU.

He speaks at The Kenan Theater at the Center for Dramatic Art at an event hosted by UNC's Parr Center for Ethics on September 15 at 5:30 pm.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Appiah and takes listener calls and questions.