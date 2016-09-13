DaShawn Hickman's Sacred Steel

The pedal steel guitar sits on a stand with foot pedals used to adjust the tension of the strings. The instrument is part of the Sacred Steel musical tradition, which was invented in 1930s-era Pentecostal churches. North Carolina’s only touring Sacred Steel band is The Allen Boys.

Host Frank Stasio talks with band founder DaShawn Hickman about Sacred Steel’s roots and resurgence, and the band performs live music. The Allen Boys will also perform as part of the Greensboro Fabric of Freedom festival on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Greensboro Historical Museum.