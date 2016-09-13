Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

DaShawn Hickman's Sacred Steel

Image of The Allen Boys
DaShawn Hickman
/

The pedal steel guitar sits on a stand with foot pedals used to adjust the tension of the strings. The instrument is part of the Sacred Steel musical tradition, which was invented in 1930s-era Pentecostal churches. North Carolina’s only touring Sacred Steel band is The Allen Boys.

Host Frank Stasio talks with band founder DaShawn Hickman about Sacred Steel’s roots and resurgence, and the band performs live music. The Allen Boys will also perform as part of the Greensboro Fabric of Freedom festival on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Greensboro Historical Museum.

  

Allen Boys, DaShawn Hickman, Sacred Steel, pedal steel guitar
Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
