Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba Bring The Sounds Of Senegal To The South

An image of Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba
Andrea Tani
/
Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba

Diali Cissokho comes from a long line of musicians and griots in his home country of Senegal. So when he came to the United States, continuing to play music was a natural progression. He teamed up with musicians from North Carolina to form a group called Kaira Ba.

The group creates a sound influenced by Senegalese styles of music and instruments like the kora.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Diali Cissokho and the members of Kaira Ba about the group's origin and finding a niche for Senegalese music in North Carolina. The group performs live in the studio with Diali Cissokho on kora and vocals; Jonathan Henderson on bass and backing vocals; Will Ridenour on percussion and backing vocals; Austin McCall on percussion and John Westmoreland on guitar and backing vocals.

The group plays at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 on the North Carolina Traditions Stage in downtown Greensboro as a part of the National Folk Festival

Watch the band's new video for "Teeriyaa (Friendship)" below: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3PvLbQ_xwI

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC's student-led radio news show, where Charlie's work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
