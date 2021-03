Author and comedian Dave Barry is not a Florida native, but he has embraced the state as his homeland. In his new book, “Best. State. Ever.: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons/2016), he explores the wacky landmarks and zany stories of the Sunshine State.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Barry about Floridian life and culture. Barry speaks and signs books at the Durham Armory tonight at 7p.m.​