The State of Things

Meet Yaba Blay

Sabriya Simon
Yaba Blay is the Dan Blue Endowed Chair in Political Science at N.C. Central University

  Note: This segment originally aired on Monday, March 7, 2016.

Growing up in New Orleans, Yaba Blay saw firsthand the different roles one navigates as an African-American. At home, she had to adjust to the Ghanaian culture of her parents, but outside the house, her dark skin set her apart from New Orleans' light-skinned Creole community.

As Blay grew older, she began to explore how the ways in which she presented herself as a black woman defined her sense of self. Her work as a scholar, producer and publisher includes projects analyzing skin color in the U.S. and Ghana and hair care in black communities.

She is the author of the book "(1)ne Drop: Shifting the Lens on Race" (BLACKprint Press/2013), and she served as consulting producer for the CNN television documentary "Who Is Black in America?" She now serves as the Dan Blue endowed chair in political science at N.C. Central University in Durham.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Blay about growing up in New Orleans and her multimedia work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWcs7YsZVuY

