The State of Things

'I Wish You A Boat'

In Ward Theatre Company's production of "I Wish You A Boat," a young husband, Ryan Fleming, rushes his wife, Kate Sheffield, to a life boat.
Robbie Wiggins
Men played by Brandon Cooke, Ryan Fleming and Michael Jenkins demand access to the life boats.
Robbie Wiggins
First class women, played by Amber Oliver and Kate Sheffield, laughing as they put on their life belts. "How funny we look!"
Robbie Wiggins

More than a decade before the sinking of the Titanic, a passenger ferry named "SS Stella" sank during a short crossing in the English Channel. The boat went down in just eight minutes, and less than half of the staff and crew on board survived.

This story inspired the play "I Wish You A Boat," that explores the varied experiences of passengers who leave home hoping for a better life in a new land. The production is experimental and nonlinear, incorporating flash backs, slow-motion movement, and foreign-language dialogue.

The show will be performed at the Ward Theatre Company in Durham through this Sunday, Aug. 28.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the production with director and creator Wendy Ward and actors Kate Sheffield and Robbie Wiggins.

