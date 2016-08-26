More than a decade before the sinking of the Titanic, a passenger ferry named "SS Stella" sank during a short crossing in the English Channel. The boat went down in just eight minutes, and less than half of the staff and crew on board survived.

This story inspired the play "I Wish You A Boat," that explores the varied experiences of passengers who leave home hoping for a better life in a new land. The production is experimental and nonlinear, incorporating flash backs, slow-motion movement, and foreign-language dialogue.

The show will be performed at the Ward Theatre Company in Durham through this Sunday, Aug. 28.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the production with director and creator Wendy Ward and actors Kate Sheffield and Robbie Wiggins.