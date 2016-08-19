'This Is The Year' For Yarn

After listening to Yarn's Americana music, one might assume the band hails from the South, but the group actually got its start in Brooklyn, NY. Yet it has stayed true to Southern aesthetics heard in the music of country icons like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings.

Even though half of the quartet now lives in Raleigh, the band continues to tour the country and record albums. Yarn's latest album is called "This Is The Year."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Blake Christiana and Rick Bugel about the band's roots and the time Yarn played at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Christiana and Bugel also perform live in the studio.

Yarn will be on stage at Durham's Motorco Music Hall tonight at 9 p.m.