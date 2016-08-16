Bringing The World Home To You

Greensboro Columnist Says GOP Legislature Damaging Environment

Megan Davies
State epidemiologist Dr. Megan Davies resigned last week, accusing the GOP-led legislature of misleading the public about water quality.

Some of the state’s environmental watchdogs are quitting their jobs, saying it is impossible to achieve their objectives under Governor McCrory’s administration and the Republican-led legislature.

In a recent editorial, Susan Ladd, columnist with the Greensboro News and Record, asserts that lawmakers have taken many actions to hinder environmental protection.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ladd about the most recent resignation- epidemiologist Dr. Megan Davies- and what it signifies about protection of the water, air and resources of the state.

Pat McCrory Susan Ladd Lawmakers Megan Davies
